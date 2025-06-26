“Israel” Attacks the Flotilla—Again

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – In the first week of June 2025, the Mediterranean bore witness to yet another act of state piracy—this time not by rogue actors but by a government whose doctrine is impunity. “Israel,” emboldened by decades of unchecked aggression and silence from its allies, intercepted The Madleen—a civilian aid vessel carrying no arms, no threats, only prosthetic limbs, baby formula, and flour for Gaza’s starving population. Onboard were peaceful activists: Greta Thunberg, French MP Rima Hassan and ten others whose only “crime” was refusing to turn away from suffering.

Far out in international waters, “Israeli” forces stormed the ship, detained its passengers like criminals, and hauled the vessel to Ashdod—as though humanitarian aid were an act of terrorism. No one was shocked. In an era where “Israel” bombs refugee camps, starves civilians, and targets hospitals with impunity, even delivering powdered milk now demands courage bordering on martyrdom. And while the West watches, it does so with a mix of moral shrugs and empty theater.

The Normalization of “Israel’s” Maritime Aggression

This latest seizure is not an exception—it’s part of a longstanding pattern. On May 1, 2025, another Freedom Flotilla vessel—the Conscience—was reportedly struck by drones in international waters near Malta. Though “Israel” has not confirmed its role, Turkish authorities and flotilla organizers pointed to “Israeli” responsibility. No lives were lost, but the message was clear: humanitarian waters are no longer safe.

This echoes the infamous 2010 Mavi Marmara massacre and a string of other attacks where “Israel” has turned the Mediterranean into a zone of coercion. It blatantly disregards the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, international norms, and the right to peaceful humanitarian relief—particularly when the destination is Gaza.

The World Talks—“Israel” Acts

The global reaction? Predictably toothless. Spain summoned “Israeli” diplomats. Turkey condemned the seizure as piracy. The EU issued its usual reminders about humanitarian law. But again, there are no sanctions, no international legal measures, and no military escort to protect future aid missions. The cycle continues: “Israel” acts, the world reacts, then retreats.

This is not just about the flotillas. It’s about the ongoing siege of Gaza, now in its 19th year. Over two million Palestinians remain trapped under blockade, displaced, malnourished and abandoned. Infrastructure is decimated. Clean water is a fantasy. Electricity is scarce. The Madleen offered a drop of relief in an ocean of suffering—and even that was too much.

“Israeli” Lobby Pressure and Western Cowardice

Why does the world do nothing? The answer lies in the grip of the “Israeli” lobby across Western political systems. In Europe and North America, criticism of “Israel”—no matter how measured—is framed as extremism or antisemitism. Media narratives are policed, political careers threatened and policymaking captured.

Take Europe. In late 2024 and early 2025, amid the outcry over Gaza’s devastation, leaders in France, Ireland, and Spain suggested they might recognize the State of Palestine by mid-2025. President Emmanuel Macron was particularly vocal, hinting at unilateral action if the bloodshed continued.

But by June, those words had dissolved. Macron now insists on “coordination with the EU.” Ireland and Spain cite “diplomatic procedure.” What changed? Not Gaza. Its suffering has deepened. What changed was the political cost. The “Israeli” lobby, backed by Washington and corporate interests, applied pressure—and Europe, once again, folded.

US Enabling Continues—Despite New Leadership

Though Joe Biden is no longer in office, the new US administration remains loyal to the same foreign policy framework. Military aid to “Israel” flows uninterrupted. UN Security Council resolutions are still blocked. Washington offers the same vague disapproval but refuses to impose any real consequences.

There are no restrictions on weapons shipments. No demands for an end to the blockade. No shift in tone or policy. As long as the United States shields “Israel” diplomatically and militarily, Europe will continue to hide behind its inaction.

The Moral Collapse of the International Order

The attack on The Madleen is not just another “incident”—it is a symptom of a much deeper rot. When activists carrying baby formula are treated as combatants, and the international community responds with silence, the very foundations of international law erode.

The siege on Gaza is not a marginal issue. It is a litmus test for the global order. The normalization of “Israel’s” aggression—toward ships, hospitals, and refugee camps—has only been possible because world powers allow it. Humanitarian consequences are catastrophic. Political consequences are worse: the death of the idea that any nation, no matter how powerful, must be held accountable.

Until that changes—until there are sanctions, prosecutions or isolation—“Israel” will continue its course. And the rest of the world will bear witness, complicit through its silence.