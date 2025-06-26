Austria: At Least Eight Killed in Graz School Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

At least nine people have been killed in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred around 10am local time at BORG Dreierschutzengasse, a secondary school in the Lend district.

Police confirmed that shots were fired inside the building, prompting a major response involving multiple units, including Cobra special forces and police helicopters.

While the exact number of casualties has not been officially confirmed, the Krone Zeitung newspaper reported eight fatalities, citing unnamed sources. Several more individuals, including students and teachers, are said to have sustained serious injuries.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that the suspected gunman, believed to be a student at the school, turned the weapon on himself after the attack.

The Interior Ministry has confirmed several people were killed, including students and teachers, but did not specify the number of victims.

In a post on X, police said they had successfully evacuated all students and teachers from the building. “The situation is secure. No further danger is expected,” read the message.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area. The school building is currently being searched.

Graz is the capital of the Austrian federal state of Styria and the second-largest city in Austria after Vienna. The shooting coincides with the Matura exams, Austria’s equivalent of final secondary school examinations.