Israel” Has Transferred Patriot Missile Systems to Ukraine’

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has quietly transferred US-made Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, "Israeli" Ambassador to Kiev Mikhail Brodsky has revealed. The entity previously insisted that it was only providing humanitarian assistance.

“The Patriot systems we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine,” Brodsky said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Marichka Dovbenko published on Sunday.

“These were 'Israeli' systems deployed in the early 1990s. We agreed to transfer them. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been widely discussed. But when people say that 'Israel' hasn’t helped militarily – that’s simply not true.”

Asked about reports that "Israel" has been sending military equipment to Ukraine via third countries, Brodsky described it as “a sensitive issue” that should not be discussed publicly.

Axios reported in January that the US transferred around 90 Patriot missiles from "Israel" to Poland for delivery to Ukraine.

The New York Times later said Kiev would receive a full Patriot system previously stationed in "Israel". According to the Times of "Israel", eight systems were retired from service in 2024.

Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, warned last year that any "Israeli" decision to transfer Patriots to Ukraine would carry “political consequences.”

Moscow has argued that foreign arms shipments only escalate the conflict and will not prevent Russia from achieving its objectives. The Kremlin has listed a halt in Western weapons deliveries as a precondition for a ceasefire.