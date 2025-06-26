“Israel” Martyrs 60 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 Hours Amid Severe Humanitarian Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

At least 60 Palestinians have been martyred in the past 24 hours as a result of “Israeli” attacks across the Gaza Strip, medical sources report. The strikes targeted multiple locations, deepening the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in the territory.

In Gaza City, three medics lost their lives, while two Palestinians were martyred in an airstrike on the Shujaiyya neighborhood, with several others injured. Near the Nabulsi junction on al-Rashid/al-Sahili Street, “Israeli” forces struck an area close to al-Shifa Hospital, causing more casualties. Shelling also hit the as-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City, leading to additional injuries.

In southern Gaza, 13 civilians seeking aid were martyred near an aid distribution site in the Shakoush and al-Alam areas of Rafah, with three more deaths reported in a separate nearby airstrike.

Since the start of the genocidal war, “Israel” has martyred an estimated 54,927 people in Gaza, though health authorities believe the actual number is likely higher. Most victims are women, children, and elderly Palestinians.

Among the recent victims is journalist Moamen Mohammed Abu Al-Auf, who was killed in an “Israeli” attack on Gaza City on Monday. The Government Media Office in Gaza confirmed Abu Al-Auf worked as a photojournalist for several media outlets. His death brings the total number of journalists killed since the war began to 227. The office strongly condemned the systematic targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists by the “Israeli” entity.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] has sounded alarms about the dire conditions faced by thousands of displaced families in Gaza, who remain cut off from humanitarian aid. For more than three months, “Israeli” authorities have blocked the delivery of safe and sufficient aid, UNRWA reported.

“We are not asking for the impossible. Allow us to do our work: assist people in need and preserve their dignity,” the agency urged.

“Israel” has banned UNRWA and many other international aid organizations from operating inside Gaza, halting the supply of food, water, and medical assistance. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by “Israel” and the US, has been permitted to operate, but concerns remain about the politicization of aid distribution.

Hamas has warned “Israel” not to interfere with the Madleen aid ship, holding the entity responsible for the safety of the activists onboard.

UN agencies and aid groups have warned that Gaza is facing a looming famine unless aid access is urgently increased. “Israeli” restrictions, combined with looting and a collapse of civil order, have made aid delivery to Gaza’s nearly 2 million residents nearly impossible.

UNRWA reported in April on its X account that no aid has entered Gaza since “Israel” imposed a total ban on deliveries on March 2. The agency cautioned that the ongoing shortages of food, clean water, shelter, and medical care threaten the survival of millions of displaced Palestinians.