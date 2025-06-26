At Least 20 Palestinians Martyred, 120+ Injured as “Israeli” Forces Open Fire on Gaza Aid Seekers

By Staff, Agencies

At least 20 Palestinians have been killed by “Israeli” military forces while attempting to collect aid near a food distribution point in Gaza, local officials report.

More than 120 others were wounded in the incident, marking the latest casualties linked to a new aid delivery system widely criticized as unethical, chaotic and dangerous.

Palestinian witnesses said “Israeli” forces opened fire Tuesday morning on civilians gathering to receive supplies at a site in central Gaza run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], an “Israeli” and US-backed organization.

This attack follows another deadly incident hours earlier, when “Israeli” forces killed 14 Palestinians at a GHF distribution point in southern Rafah. Since May 27, when GHF took responsibility for civilian food provision, over 110 people have been martyred trying to access food in Gaza, with more than 1,000 injured.

Earlier in June, 31 Palestinians were also killed by “Israeli” fire while seeking aid.

The “Israeli” military claimed it fired warning shots at several individuals who approached troops.

The bombardment of Gaza by the “Israeli” military resumed on March 18, after the collapse of a two-month ceasefire and the failure of a prisoner exchange deal between “Israel” and Hamas.

Since October 7, 2023, the ongoing military assault has killed at least 54,927 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 126,615 others.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, “Israel” faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the besieged coastal territory.