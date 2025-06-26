’Israeli’ Companies Struggling to Find Customers After Gaza Genocide: Leaked Data

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" companies are reportedly facing a sharp decline in attracting customers worldwide, in the wake of the global community’s growing reluctance to buy from them following the launch of the war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

Meta's leaked data reveals that Facebook and Instagram are now paying twice as much as in 2023 for online engagement due to decreased consumer interaction with their brands.

On Monday, Drop Site News disclosed Meta’s internal data showing a 155.3% rise in average cost-per-click for "Israeli" companies from 2023 to 2025.

That is an “unprecedented” spike from $0.094 to $0.24, which has put the "Israeli" companies’ CPS ranking next to Iraqi and Pakistani ones -- the next highest-paying companies as far advertisement costs are concerned, the report showed.

In all, "Israeli" firms spent roughly $1.8 to $1.9 billion annually on Meta platforms during the period in question, it added.

Yet, the effectiveness of the spending has plummeted at the same time too, with total clicks on "Israeli" ads in 2025 amounting to only 39.2% of those recorded in 2023, the investigation showed.

The data shows the trend is consistent across nearly all major markets targeted by "Israeli" advertisers.

In the United States, for example, the CPC for "Israeli" ads jumped by 93.3% between 2023 and 2024, while non-Israeli companies saw only a 2.8% rise.

Similar dramatic increases were recorded in the UK (163.2%), Canada (106.6%), Australia (115.9%), Germany (144.4%), and other key consumer countries.

The figures came up as the war has so far claimed the lives of nearly 55,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Simultaneously, the entity has been imposing a near-total blockade on Gaza as a means of, what human rights campaigners denounce as, attempting to use starvation as a weapon.

The sheer scale of the atrocities has significantly fueled the global boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaigns that are aimed at banning purchases from "Israeli" firms.

Amid the predicaments, many "Israeli" businesses are reportedly attempting to dissociate their products from the entity’s tarnished image.

Some firms not overtly labeled “Israeli” began adopting pro-"Israeli" messaging by trying to portray the October 7, 2023 operation by Gaza-based resistance groups that prompted the war in a bad light.

The operation, codenamed al-Aqsa Flood, led to the capture of hundreds of Zionists. It came as a historic response to decades of deadly "Israeli" occupation and aggression.

These efforts on the part of the companies, though, have largely failed to stem the negative impact on customer engagement, Drop Site said.

Since the launch of the war, the outlet added, even "Israeli" companies advertising within the occupied Palestinian territories began witnessing a smaller, though notable, 12% rise in CPC.

Some observers put the latter increase down to economic challenges faced by the entity.

The entity’s import costs have spiked too as a result of foreign vessels’ being forced to avoid direct sails towards the territories and instead take the far lengthier route around southern Africa.

This has been brought about by daily pro-Palestinian operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces, who have been enforcing a naval as well as an aerial blockade on the entity.