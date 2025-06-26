RSF Slams Law Enforcement Over Journalist Assaults in LA Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has denounced a disturbing surge in violence against journalists covering protests in Los Angeles, warning that press freedom in the US is increasingly under threat.

The organization confirmed at least 27 documented incidents of violence since June 6, most of them committed by law enforcement, according to a joint statement issued with the Los Angeles Press Club.

The Los Angeles protests erupted on Friday in response to federal immigration raids targeting workplaces.

RSF noted that 24 of the 27 assaults on journalists were carried out by police forces, with three incidents attributed to protesters.

The press freedom watchdog emphasized that these attacks represent a direct assault on the public’s right to be informed about events of national interest.

"This wave of violence against journalists on the streets of Los Angeles this weekend is unacceptable.

These protests are a matter of huge public interest and the public has a right to know exactly what's going on.

The only way that can happen is if journalists are allowed to do their jobs freely," said Clayton Weimers, RSF USA’s executive director.

Weimers cautioned about the perilous situation, emphasizing the need for LA authorities to protect press freedom during protests.

Among the most visible incidents was the shooting of CNN-affiliate Nine News correspondent Lauren Tomasi with a rubber bullet while reporting live.

Video of the incident circulated widely, amplifying concerns over the use of force against media personnel.

Journalists reported being hit with so-called "less-than-lethal" munitions, including rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper balls.

RSF reiterated that the growing hostility toward journalists, particularly during coverage of high-stakes protests, constitutes a clear threat to media rights and accountability.