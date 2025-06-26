’Israeli’ Docs. Include Fabricated Reports About Iran’s Nuclear Program

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has announced that the country dealt an “unprecedented and crushing” intelligence blow to "Israel".

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry revealed that among the most significant materials obtained were fabricated reports submitted by the "Israeli" entity to various international institutions targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The documents, according to the Ministry, also expose “the supportive role played by the United States and certain European countries in arming the 'Israeli' entity, even as they falsely accuse Iran’s nuclear program of being non-peaceful.”

The Ministry described the operation as a "historic achievement", stating that it was designed to access highly sensitive, strategic, and top-secret documents and was carried out “in a dynamic operational environment under the strictest security measures.”

It added that the intelligence operation was successfully completed, with a large volume of documents transferred into Iran.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence also highlighted that the plan to infiltrate "Israeli" security barriers and obtain the documents was executed “in a manner that completely bypassed the enemy’s numerous and complex security defenses.”

Fars News revealed Iran's nuclear communication with IAEA was shared covertly with "Israel."

According to an informed source speaking to the agency, “These documents clearly show that instead of playing a neutral role, the IAEA has become an instrument serving the objectives of the Zionist entity.”