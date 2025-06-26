Yemen Launches New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Toward “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Air raid sirens were activated across central occupied Palestine and occupied Al-Quds on Tuesday, as the "Israeli" occupying forces [IOF] reported that a projectile had been launched from Yemen toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

In an official statement, the IOF confirmed, they identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward the occupied territory. The announcement came shortly after multiple alert systems were triggered in several parts of the occupied territories.

Loud explosions were reported to have been heard overhead in Occupied Al-Quds, consistent with previous incidents in which incoming missiles were intercepted.

"Israeli" Minister Yisrael Katz threatened Sanaa that "if they continue to shoot at "Israel", they will face a powerful response and be under a naval and aerial blockade."

The IOF carried out Tuesday airstrikes on the coastal province of Hodeidah in western Yemen, targeting the docks of Hodeidah Port, as per reports.

"Israeli" media claimed that the "Israeli" Navy attacked Yemeni ports for the first time, describing the strike in Yemen as distinct from previous operations.

The media also noted that this marks the tenth "Israeli" strike on Yemen since the outset of the war on Gaza.

Later, the IOF confirmed in a statement that "Israeli" Navy missile boats launched strikes at the port of Hodeidah.

Despite repeated "Israeli" attacks, the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have continued launching operations deep inside the occupied Palestinian territory against "Israeli" targets in support of Gaza and its Resistance.