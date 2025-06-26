US: Curfew Imposed in Los Angeles Following Riots

By Staff, Agencies

A curfew has been imposed in downtown Los Angeles following several days of rioting and looting sparked by immigration raids.

The restrictions will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, Mayor Karen Bass announced on Tuesday. Police will arrest anyone violating the curfew, which is expected to remain in place for several days.

Bass said the decision came after “a tipping point” was reached, noting that 23 businesses had been looted the previous night.

The curfew covers roughly one square mile, bordered by the 5 Freeway, the 110 Freeway, and the 10 Freeway up to where it merges with the 110 and 5, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Residents of the area will be exempt, along with emergency and safety personnel, journalists, and homeless individuals, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.

“The curfew is a necessary measure to protect lives and safeguard property after several consecutive days of growing unrest throughout the city,” he said.

Riots broke out on Friday night after federal agents detained several individuals during President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. More than 350 people have been arrested so far, including 197 on Tuesday. Aerial footage from news helicopters showed crowds still gathering in the streets.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and other city officials have condemned Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard and active-duty Marines to quell the unrest, calling it unlawful and escalatory.

“It’s a step toward authoritarianism,” Newsom said on Thursday, labeling Trump “a failed dictator.”

The president defended his actions during a visit to Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday. “We will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again,” Trump declared.