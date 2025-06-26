- Home
US to Cut Ukraine Aid
By Staff, Agencies
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the White House will be slashing military funding for Ukraine as the administration of President Donald Trump seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
The Pentagon chief made the statement before the House Appropriations Committee in Congress on Tuesday.
“It is a reduction in this budget,” Hegseth said when asked about upcoming military aid funding for Ukraine, adding, "This administration takes a very different view of that conflict.”
Hegseth went on saying, “A negotiated peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation's interests especially with all the competing interests around the globe."
The Trump administration has also touted an “America First” pivot and significantly cut foreign assistance, including aid to Ukraine, promising to channel funds towards domestic issues.
Last week, US Vice President J.D. Vance echoed Trump’s criticism of his predecessor Joe Biden, accusing his administration of spending “crazy” amounts of money on supporting Kiev. “They sent $300 billion to Ukraine,” without “trying to force a diplomatic settlement,” he said.
