Iran Seizes Four Tankers in Anti-Smuggling Operation
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s naval forces have successfully intercepted and seized four tankers transporting thousands of liters of smuggled oil in the Gulf.
Ebrahim Taheri, the prosecutor of Minab County in Hormozgan Province, said in a statement on Tuesday that naval patrol officers, supported by a marine commando unit, carried out the operation.
During the operation, they discovered and confiscated thousands of liters of fuel stored in the vessels and accompanying large fuel containers, he said.
The vessels have since been handed over to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company [NIOPDC].
This operation follows a similar incident on March 31, when the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy seized two foreign tankers carrying over three million liters of smuggled diesel fuel. All 25 crew members aboard those vessels were arrested.
Iran, known for some of the world’s lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies, and at the same time, sharp price disparities with neighboring countries, continues to battle widespread fuel smuggling both by land and sea.
