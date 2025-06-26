Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Iran Seizes Four Tankers in Anti-Smuggling Operation

Iran Seizes Four Tankers in Anti-Smuggling Operation
folder_openIran access_time 15 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s naval forces have successfully intercepted and seized four tankers transporting thousands of liters of smuggled oil in the Gulf.

Ebrahim Taheri, the prosecutor of Minab County in Hormozgan Province, said in a statement on Tuesday that naval patrol officers, supported by a marine commando unit, carried out the operation.

During the operation, they discovered and confiscated thousands of liters of fuel stored in the vessels and accompanying large fuel containers, he said.

The vessels have since been handed over to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company [NIOPDC].

This operation follows a similar incident on March 31, when the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy seized two foreign tankers carrying over three million liters of smuggled diesel fuel. All 25 crew members aboard those vessels were arrested.

Iran, known for some of the world’s lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies, and at the same time, sharp price disparities with neighboring countries, continues to battle widespread fuel smuggling both by land and sea.

Iran OilTanker

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Seizes Four Tankers in Anti-Smuggling Operation

Iran Seizes Four Tankers in Anti-Smuggling Operation

15 days ago
Iran: Ready to Respond to IAEA Resolution

Iran: Ready to Respond to IAEA Resolution

15 days ago
’Israeli’ Docs. Include Fabricated Reports About Iran’s Nuclear Program

’Israeli’ Docs. Include Fabricated Reports About Iran’s Nuclear Program

15 days ago
IRG Cmdr.: Iran’s Missiles Now More Precise Against “Israeli” Targets After Intelligence Op.

IRG Cmdr.: Iran’s Missiles Now More Precise Against “Israeli” Targets After Intelligence Op.

16 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot