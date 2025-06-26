- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Successfully Tests Missile with 2-Ton Warhead
folder_openIran access_time 15 days ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, announced on Wednesday that the country successfully conducted a missile test last week featuring a two-ton warhead, hailing it as a major step forward in Iran’s defense capabilities.
Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Nasirzadeh said, “We have made very good progress in defense affairs. Our operational forces are fully equipped.”
“Our most recent achievement came last week when we successfully tested a missile carrying a two-ton warhead, with excellent results," he went on saying.
The test is part of Iran’s broader efforts to enhance its military readiness and defense power amid ongoing regional tensions.
Comments
- Related News