Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Iran Successfully Tests Missile with 2-Ton Warhead

Iran Successfully Tests Missile with 2-Ton Warhead
folder_openIran access_time 15 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, announced on Wednesday that the country successfully conducted a missile test last week featuring a two-ton warhead, hailing it as a major step forward in Iran’s defense capabilities.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Nasirzadeh said, “We have made very good progress in defense affairs. Our operational forces are fully equipped.”

“Our most recent achievement came last week when we successfully tested a missile carrying a two-ton warhead, with excellent results," he went on saying.

The test is part of Iran’s broader efforts to enhance its military readiness and defense power amid ongoing regional tensions.

Iran Tehran

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Successfully Tests Missile with 2-Ton Warhead

Iran Successfully Tests Missile with 2-Ton Warhead

15 days ago
Iran Seizes Four Tankers in Anti-Smuggling Operation

Iran Seizes Four Tankers in Anti-Smuggling Operation

15 days ago
Iran: Ready to Respond to IAEA Resolution

Iran: Ready to Respond to IAEA Resolution

15 days ago
’Israeli’ Docs. Include Fabricated Reports About Iran’s Nuclear Program

’Israeli’ Docs. Include Fabricated Reports About Iran’s Nuclear Program

15 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot