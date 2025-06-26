TikTok Star Khaby Lame Detained by ICE for Visa Overstay, Allowed Voluntary Departure

By Staff, Agencies

Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok creator known for his deadpan comedy and viral takedowns of absurd internet “life hacks,” was detained by US immigration authorities last week for overstaying his visa, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE].

The 25-year-old Italian citizen entered the US on April 30 and attended events including the Met Gala in New York. However, he was detained on June 6 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, after allegedly remaining in the country beyond the allowed period.

“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada, for immigration violations,” an ICE spokesperson confirmed in a statement to NPR.

Details about the specific type or duration of Lame’s visa were not provided. However, ICE stated that Lame was granted voluntary departure on the same day, allowing him to leave the country without facing formal deportation or further immigration penalties.

Neither Lame nor his management team have commented publicly on the incident, and his social media accounts remain silent on the matter.

Born in Senegal and raised in Italy since age one, Lame became an Italian citizen in 2022 after a widely publicized delay in his citizenship process. At the time, he had already achieved global fame as the so-called “king of TikTok,” surpassing 140 million followers. He now has over 162 million.

Lame’s brief detention highlights the strict enforcement of immigration rules even for high-profile figures and raises questions about the visa processes for international celebrities visiting the US.