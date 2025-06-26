“Israeli” Opposition Confirms Plan to Submit Knesset Dissolution Bill

By Staff, Agencies

The Knesset opposition parties announced that they will place a bill to dissolve the Knesset on today’s agenda, adding that the decision was “made unanimously and is binding on all factions.”

In a joint statement released following a meeting of the opposition parties in the Knesset, they maintained that in coordination between all factions, it was decided to remove opposition legislation from the agenda in order to concentrate all efforts on one goal: to overthrow the entity.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition is widely expected to seek to pack the agenda with its own bills in order to delay a preliminary vote on the measure.

The move comes amid escalating tensions within Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, primarily over legislation to exempt ultra-Orthodox Jews, also known as Haredi Jews, from military service.

The exemption is facing growing pushback as "Israel" continues its brutal war on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is under pressure from within his “Likud” party to draft more ultra-Orthodox men and impose penalties on draft dodgers, a red line for the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party.

The party is demanding “legislation” to permanently exempt its followers from military service and has given Netanyahu two days to find a solution.

“Shas” spokesperson Asher Medina told public radio they don't want to bring down a right-wing entity, but they've reached their limit.

"If there's no last-minute solution [on conscription], we'll vote to dissolve the Knesset," he said, referring to the "Israeli" parliament.

Kan highlighted that the decision is critical, as "Israeli" law stipulates that if a Knesset dissolution bill fails to pass, lawmakers must wait six months before submitting another. This raises the stakes for the opposition bloc seeking to challenge the entity’s stability.

“Yisrael Beytenu” leader Avigdor Liberman is reportedly pushing to bring the bill to a vote regardless of support from ultra-Orthodox parties. He has made clear his intention to proceed, signaling a sharp divide within the opposition camp itself.

Meanwhile, the “Shas” party is said to be working behind closed doors to delay the motion and prevent the entity from collapsing.

Despite their public statements, sources suggest hesitation within the Haredi political leadership about the bill’s broader implications.

However, both “Shas” and “United Torah” Judaism have publicly stated they would support the bill during its preliminary reading due to Netanyahu’s coalition failing to pass legislation that would formally exempt ultra-Orthodox men from mandatory military service. This issue remains a critical pressure point in the ongoing negotiations.

Netanyahu’s coalition currently holds 68 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, giving it a narrow buffer. For the dissolution bill to advance, both “Shas” and “United Torah Judaism” would need to support it alongside the opposition.

Netanyahu's coalition currently holds 68 of the Knesset's 120 seats, giving it a narrow buffer. For the dissolution bill to advance, both "Shas" and "United Torah Judaism" would need to support it alongside the opposition.

The stance of the Haredi parties will likely determine the outcome of the vote. Their decision, balancing religious commitments with political strategy, could define the near-term trajectory of Netanyahu's rule.