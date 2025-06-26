Iran Warns US Bases Across Region in Range, Will Strike If Provoked

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, announced on Wednesday that all US military bases across the region are within striking distance of Iranian missiles. The warning comes amid growing regional tensions and reflects Iran’s firm posture against continued foreign military presence near its borders.

“In case of any conflict, the US must leave the region because all its bases will be within our range,” Nasirzadeh told reporters at a cabinet meeting.

He added that Iran would not differentiate between the bases and the host countries harboring them, emphasizing that any aggression would be met with decisive retaliation.

With diplomacy floundering in a state of uncertainty, Nasirzadeh underscored Iran’s readiness to confront any imposed conflict.

“God willing, the talks will come to a result,” he said, “but if it does not come to an end and a conflict is imposed on us, the casualties of the other party will definitely be much heavier than ours.”

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed optimism about the potential for a swift and mutually beneficial agreement.

Posting on X, Araghchi noted that US President Donald Trump had entered office with a position that aligns with Iran’s stated doctrine: “Iran should not have nuclear weapons.”

Araghchi suggested that this shared stance “could become the main foundation for a deal.”