Ashoura 2025

 

UN Accuses ’Israel’ of Blocking Majority of Humanitarian Requests

folder_openInternational News access_time 15 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has revealed that "Israeli" authorities rejected 11 out of 18 recent humanitarian coordination requests in the Gaza Strip, exacerbating what it described as a deepening humanitarian disaster.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq stated that "'Israeli' authorities continue to deny many humanitarian movements within the Strip to provide whatever limited services are available to the population."

Denied requests included attempts to deliver water, retrieve fuel, conduct a rescue mission in Khan Younis, and repair war-damaged roads.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than two million Palestinians in Gaza are being denied basic necessities due to ongoing "Israeli" military operations and persistent obstruction of aid.

“In northern Gaza, "Israeli" military operations have intensified in recent days, with mass casualties reported,” Haq added. “Hungry and displaced people have also reportedly been killed while risking their lives to access food at militarized distribution hubs.”

Since May 27, the "Israeli" occupation has promoted a new Gaza aid initiative via the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is supported by both "Israel" and the United States.

The model bypasses UN coordination and has drawn strong condemnation from Palestinian communities and humanitarian agencies, who view it as an attempt to forcibly displace civilians from northern to southern Gaza.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) labeled the alternative aid distribution system as “humiliating” and fundamentally incapable of addressing widespread hunger.

gaza blockade UnitedNations IsraelCrimes HumanitarianAid

Comments

