Trump’s $45M Military Parade Draws GOP, Media Backlash Ahead of Army Anniv.

By Staff, Agencies

A large-scale military parade is scheduled for June 14 in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US Army—a date that also happens to be President Donald Trump’s birthday.

Trump has promoted the event as a historic and unforgettable celebration, promising a spectacle “like you’ve never seen before.”

Estimated to cost around $45 million, the parade is expected to attract nearly 200,000 attendees and aims to honor the Army’s legacy, service, and achievements.

Despite Trump’s enthusiasm, major US television networks are showing hesitation about covering the event extensively. According to Variety, ABC News, NBC News and CBS News have all opted to keep their regular TV programming intact, planning only standard news coverage of the event.

ABC and NBC will provide coverage through their digital streaming platforms, while continuing scheduled sports broadcasts.

Meanwhile, Fox News and NewsNation are preparing detailed special coverage. Even so, Fox’s main channel will prioritize airing a baseball game instead of the parade.

Variety also reported that the White House’s legal entanglements have strained relations with news outlets. CBS News, for instance, remains involved in a legal dispute with Trump over claims that its 60 Minutes program misled voters using footage of Kamala Harris.

The skepticism isn’t limited to the media. Out of 50 Republican lawmakers surveyed by Politico, 43 indicated they would skip the event. Many cited concerns about the excessive cost and potential disruptions, with some calling it a “shocking waste of money.”

On Tuesday, Trump issued a stern warning to potential protesters, stating they would be met with “very big force” if they attempted demonstrations during the parade.