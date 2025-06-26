Please Wait...

Raad, Le Drian Discuss ’Israeli’ Violations, Reconstruction, and UNIFIL Mandate
folder_openLebanon access_time 15 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, received the French presidential envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, in the presence of Hezbollah's official for Arab and international relations, Ammar Al-Moussawi, at the bloc's headquarters in Haret Hreik.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed political developments in Lebanon, repeated Zionist attacks on Lebanese territory, and ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement.

In this context, MP Mohammad Raad emphasized Hezbollah’s interest in discussing the reform bills referred to Parliament, reiterating the party’s support for the Lebanese state's position on the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate.

For his part, Le Drian outlined his country’s efforts to organize a conference for the reconstruction of southern Lebanon, as well as ways to renew the mandate of the international peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL).

 

