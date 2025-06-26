Iran’s Pezeshkian: Talks with West No Sign of Surrender

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has asserted that the Islamic Republic’s underway talks with Western parties did not equate to yielding to external pressure.

Speaking during a visit to the western Iranian city of Ilam on Wednesday, the chief executive said dialogue with the United States and European states were being guided by the policies that had been devised aptly by The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“This dialogue does not translate into bowing down to force,” he said. “The Islamic Republic stands firm against oppression and coercion.”

Pezeshkian criticized the restrictions that the Western sides were trying to impose on Iran’s scientific development, especially in sensitive sectors such as nuclear medicine, agriculture, and industry.

“Why should we wait for others to decide whether we can access a certain pharmaceutical material that is related to nuclear energy?” he asked, calling it “unacceptable” for outside parties to be able to intervene in such matters.

The Iranian president reiterated Iran’s declared position of outright refusal to pursue nuclear weapons, citing relevant statements by the Leader.

“If there is any doubt, let them [the same Western parties] come and inspect for themselves,” the president added.

He, meanwhile, emphasized that Iran’s pursuit of peaceful nuclear research and development must not be equated with militarization.

“Rejecting nuclear weapons does not mean we should relinquish our right to scientific and technological advancement,” he stated.

Turning to the "Israeli" occupation’s ongoing atrocities in the Gaza Strip, Pezeshkian expressed outrage at the war crimes that were being carried out by "Tel Aviv" across the coastal sliver with full American backing.

“Can any human being with a [modicum of] conscience accept a cowardly regime’s attacking defenseless women and children, dropping bombs on civilians, and blocking access to food and water?” he asked.

The top Iranian official sharply criticized the West’s silence and double standards in the area.

He denounced the Western supporters of the entity’s hypocrisy that has seen them “preach about human rights” at the same time as they provide comprehensive political and military support for "Tel Aviv".

“Is this what human rights look like? Do such atrocities serve as examples of democracy and freedom?” Pezeshkian asked.