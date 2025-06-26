Internal Divisions Among Far-Right Temporarily Shield Netanyahu Gov’t

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" opposition's attempt to trigger early elections by dissolving the Knesset failed in a preliminary vote held early Thursday, after most ultra-Orthodox Knesset members withheld support for the motion.

The vote—61 against and 53 in favor—means that no new proposal to dissolve Knesset can be introduced for another six months.

The defeat follows days of political wrangling within “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile ruling coalition. The bill was brought forward by opposition parties, who vowed to suspend all legislative activity to focus on the overthrow of the entity.

Despite initial threats to support the motion, ultra-Orthodox parties “Shas” and “Degel HaTorah” ultimately fell in line behind Netanyahu, following backroom understandings over a conscription law.

After meetings with Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee Chair Yuli Edelstein, both parties announced that “understandings have been reached” on legislation that would preserve the exemption of yeshiva students from military service—a long-standing point of contention in "Israeli" politics.

They stated that “a few more days” were needed to finalize the legal language, urging a delay in the vote on disbanding parliament. Although they failed to convince the opposition to postpone, their decision to hold off on backing the bill proved decisive.

Meanwhile, Agudath "Israel"—another ultra-Orthodox faction—defied its coalition partners. Two of its MKs voted in favor of the bill, with one opposing. The “Hasidic” party said it had not received any concrete proposals and declared that its lawmakers would back dissolution if no written offer was submitted in time.

The bill’s failure means Netanyahu’s coalition remains intact, but its internal cohesion is clearly fraying. Edelstein, a senior Likud lawmaker, claimed victory by announcing that a “historic” breakthrough had been reached on the conscription law with Shas and Degel HaTorah. He said the agreement would expand the occupation military's recruitment base.

His committee is now expected to begin deliberations ahead of a second and third vote on the law.

For the opposition, the bill’s failure represents a significant, if temporary, setback. What is described in "Israeli" politics as centrist and left-wing factions had hoped to exploit the coalition’s internal divisions, particularly over the draft exemption issue, to trigger snap elections.

However, reported US interference in the matter, the instructions of "Israeli" Rabbis, and the new conscription law agreement extended the life of Netanyahu's criminal coalition.