Salami: Iran Fully Prepared to Respond to Any Threat

folder_openIran access_time 14 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRG], Major General Hossein Salami, visited the operational units of the IRG Navy's First Naval Zone on Wednesday.

During the visit, Salami emphasized the strategic significance of the Gulf and its surrounding areas in Iran’s defense doctrine.

He stated that the IRG Navy is capable of engaging in close-range naval battles and managing long-range maritime warfare.

Salami highlighted the notable expansion of the Navy’s fast-attack boats and the “astonishing development” of its missile and drone capabilities.

“We are fully prepared to respond to any threat scenario,” Salami asserted.

 

Iran HosseinSalami

