Putin: Russia Boasts World’s Top Nuclear Force

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country possesses the most cutting-edge nuclear weapons in the world, guaranteeing the country’s sovereignty and the global balance of power.

Addressing a government meeting on the national armament program on Wednesday, he urged that “special attention” be paid to the continued development of the nation’s nuclear triad.

‘Nuclear triad’ is a term used to describe the combination of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers, which can carry nuclear payloads.

These weapons systems ensure that a nation’s nuclear forces cannot be destroyed in a first-strike disarming attack.

“Now, the share of the state-of-the-art weapon systems and equipment in our strategic nuclear forces comes to 95%,” the president told the meeting, adding that Russia is making “good progress” in this regard.

“That is the highest level among all of the world’s nuclear powers,” Putin stated.

A similar assessment was made by Air Force General Anthony Cotton, the commander of the US Strategic Command.

“Russia is currently in possession of the largest and most diverse nuclear arsenal of any nation,” Cotton said in March 2024, warning that Russia’s capabilities exceed those of the US.

Russia should not focus only on nuclear weapons, according to Putin, but should develop a new long-term armament program focused on various types of the most advanced weapon systems and based on the experience gained in the Ukraine conflict.