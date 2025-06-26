US Authorizes Partial Evacuation of Middle East Embassies

By Staff, Agencies

The US has begun evacuating non-essential personnel and family members from its embassies and military bases in the Middle East in light of escalating tensions with Iran.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s accusation that Tehran is “slow-walking” negotiations.

“Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our Mission in Iraq,” the State Department said in an emailed statement to the media on Wednesday.

Reuters cited a US official as saying that voluntary departures had also been authorized at the embassies in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The Pentagon has likewise approved the departure of family members from military installations in the region. “CENTCOM is working in close coordination with our Department of State counterparts, as well as our allies and partners in the region, to maintain a constant state of readiness to support any number of missions around the world at any time,” a defense official told reporters.

According to the Washington Post, American intelligence officials are concerned that “Israel” may strike Iranian nuclear facilities without US consent.

In an interview with the New York Post aired on Wednesday, Trump said he was “less confident” about reaching a deal with Iran after five rounds of negotiations mediated by Oman failed to produce a breakthrough. The US President previously said he wanted to completely dismantle Iran’s nuclear program – something Tehran has firmly rejected.

“Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, and US militarism only fuels instability,” the Iranian mission to the UN said in a statement on X

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Iran would “target all US bases across the region without hesitation” if attacked.