Iran Responds to IAEA: To Build New Enrichment Facility, To Replace Enrichment Machines at Fordow 6th Generation
By Staff, Agencies
Iran has condemned a “politically-motivated” resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Board of Governors, saying it will build a new enrichment facility in a secure location.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] and the Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement on Thursday after the 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution accusing Iran of "non-compliance" with its nuclear obligations.
The resolution, drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, was passed with 19 votes in favor, three against, and 11 abstentions. Russia, China, and Burkina Faso voted against it. Among the countries that abstained were South Africa, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, and Brazil.
"As we have announced before, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to respond to this political resolution,” the joint statement said in reaction to the resolution.
It added that Head of the AEOI Mohammad Eslami has issued the necessary instructions to “build a new enrichment center in a secure location.”
Accusing the Western countries of undermining IAEA credibility for political ends, the joint statement declared the replacement of the first-generation enrichment machines at Fordow nuclear facility with advanced sixth-generation ones.
