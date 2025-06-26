Sayyed Al-Houthi Accuses US of Engineering Gaza Genocide, Warns of ‘Israeli’ Expansion

By Staff, Agencies

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen, warned today, Thursday, June 12, 2025, that "the American enemy is deliberately engineering the genocide in Gaza through starvation and killing, using death traps and execution centers."

In a speech addressing the latest developments in the aggression against Gaza and the broader regional and international situation, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that "the 'Israeli' enemy has been blocking the entry of aid through the United Nations for more than 100 days, turning its centers into traps for genocide and execution zones."

He added, "The enemy seeks to establish full control over all of Palestine and is moving beyond that as part of its well-known aggressive Zionist agenda."

He confirmed that "the genocide rate in Gaza has reached around 9% of the population—an unprecedented figure in modern warfare—under clear coordination between the 'Israeli' entity and the American administration."

Sayyed al-Houthi also addressed the escalating violations at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying, "Zionist settlers continue their near-daily incursions, carrying out Talmudic rituals and religious provocations aimed at forcibly imposing a Judaizing reality."

He pointed out that "these actions are accompanied by expanding settlement activities in occupied al-Quds through the establishment of new outposts and systematic demolitions and evictions in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, Issawiya, and Jabal al-Mukabbir, aimed at expelling Palestinian residents and changing the city's demographic character."

He continued: "The occupation also seeks full control over the Ibrahimi Mosque, turning it into a Jewish synagogue, in a direct attack on the sanctity of this historic Islamic site."

Regarding the occupied West Bank, Sayyed al-Houthi said: "The 'Israeli' entity continues to commit acts of killing, kidnapping, land confiscation, and forced displacement of Palestinians from their camps, as part of a repressive, expansionist, and ethnically cleansing settlement policy."

He warned that "'Israel' no longer limits itself to killing Palestinians in combat; it now targets their livelihoods, places of worship, homes, and properties."

On another front, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that "'Israel' has escalated its attacks with a major strike on the southern suburb of Beirut on the night of Eid al-Adha and continues its aggression against Lebanon in various forms."

He emphasized that "the diverse and ongoing crimes of the 'Israeli' enemy in Lebanon reveal that it cannot be trusted, not even by its supposed guarantors, and that the path of resistance is the only viable option."

He added: "All Lebanese must rally more strongly around the resistance in Lebanon and Hezbollah, as they are the true guarantee for deterring the 'Israeli' threat."

While recalling that "'Israel' has carried out airstrikes, incursions, checkpoints, and demolitions in Syria," Sayyed al-Houthi explained that "with its crimes in Gaza, Al-Aqsa, Lebanon, and Syria, the 'Israeli' enemy has rejected all options for settlement."

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that "American support encourages the 'Israeli' enemy to escalate, violate laws and norms, and that Arab and Islamic complacency has been one of the biggest factors emboldening 'Israel' to continue its crimes and aggression."

He affirmed that "most Arab and Islamic regimes provide almost nothing to the Palestinian people and take no practical stances in response to the ongoing genocide."

He further stated that "the Muslim nation—at the level of its governments and peoples—is capable of offering much more to the Palestinian cause, instead of funneling trillions of dollars to the Americans."

He warned that "the entire Ummah is under threat—its security, faith, livelihoods, and interests are all at stake," stressing that "ignoring these dangers is absolutely unjustifiable."