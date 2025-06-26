“Israel” Launches Massive Aggression against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

In a blatant aggression, "Israel" launched a major attack on Iran in the early hours of Friday, targeting residential buildings, nuclear facilities and military infrastructure across Iran.

The “Israeli” occupation military confirmed at dawn Friday the launch of a broad aerial offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear program. In an official statement, the occupation military said it carried out a “precise, preemptive strike” in Iran, “with the goal of damaging Iran’s nuclear program."

Footage circulating on social media documents severe damage to a number of residential buildings in the Iranian capital.

The “Israeli” Air Force announced that it is currently striking dozens of sites across Iran, including facilities linked to its nuclear program and other military infrastructure, the military stated.

It dubbed the operation “Rising Lion.”

The “Israeli” military alleged that Iran currently possesses enough enriched uranium to assemble several nuclear bombs within days, presenting what the military described as an “imminent threat” that demands immediate action.

It added that the sirens heard across "Israel" earlier served as a preemptive warning in anticipation of a possible Iranian response.

It is worth mentioning that the attack came two days before a new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US.

Iranian state TV reported "loud explosions" in different locations of the capital, Tehran, adding that the country's air defense system was on full alert.

State media noted that Iran suspended all flights at its main Imam Khomeini airport.

According to state media, loud explosions were also heard in Natanz city in Iran’s central province of Isfahan, where a key nuclear site is located.

The “Israeli” aggression targeted also the provinces of Tabriz, Kermanshah, Lorestan and Hamadan.

Iranian state media reported that several people were martyred after “Israeli” strikes targeted residential buildings in the Iranian capital.