Imam Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Must Wait Severe Punishment

By Staff, Agencies

Following the “Israeli” aggression on residential areas in some Iranian cities, including Tehran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned that the entity must now await a harsh punishment.

In a statement on Friday mornings, hours after the latest “Israeli” aggression against Iran, Imam Khamenei said the Zionist entity has prepared a “bitter and painful fate” for itself.

“With this crime, the Zionist entity has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself — and it will undoubtedly face it,” the Leader said in his message.

He said these crimes have once again exposed the “Tel Aviv” vile nature and will bring about severe punishment for it.

“In the early hours of today, the Zionist entity extended its filthy and bloodstained hand to commit a crime in our beloved country, exposing its vile nature more than ever by targeting residential areas," read the statement.

"The entity must now await a severe punishment.”

Imam Khamenei further emphasized that the Zionist entity’s crimes will not go unanswered.

“By God's will, the powerful hand of the Islamic Republic's armed forces will not let it go unpunished.”