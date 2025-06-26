IRG Top Commander Hossein Salami Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has been martyred in the “Israeli” aggression on Tehran early Friday morning.

Several other senior IRG commanders and nuclear scientists are also reported to be among the martyrs in the large-scale “Israeli” strikes targeting Tehran and multiple provinces across the country.

State television outlet IRIB confirmed that Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the central headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, was also martyred in one of the attacks.

Veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi have also been martyred in separate attacks.

The attacks were first reported around 3:00 a.m. local time on Friday in the capital, Tehran, followed by a series of explosions in several other provinces across the country.

Videos circulating on social media show widespread destruction in residential areas of Tehran and other regions, the result of what has been described as indiscriminate Israeli aggression.

“Israel” confirmed responsibility for the attacks, claiming to have targeted sites in Natanz, Khorramabad, Khondab and several other locations.

The IRNA news agency, citing a security source, reported that Iran is preparing a "decisive response" to the latest act of Israeli terrorism against the Islamic Republic.

The aggression comes amid escalating tensions in the region, fueled by the warmongering rhetoric of “Israeli” entity officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reportedly, US President Donald Trump had approved the latest “Israeli” aggression despite ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

According to sources, the sixth round of talks scheduled for Sunday is now likely to be canceled.