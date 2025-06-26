Please Wait...

Chief of Staff of Iranian Army General Bagheri Martyred in “Israeli” Strike

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri was confirmed to have been martyred in a military strike that the Zionist entity launched on Tehran in the early hours of Friday.

Major General Baqeri was martyred in a terrorist strike by the Zionist entity on Tehran in the wee hours of Friday.

The "Israeli" strikes have targeted a number of residential buildings in the Iranian capital, resulting in civilian martyrs.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, and two major nuclear scientists, Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi, have been martyred in the strike.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned the Zionist entity that it will receive a severe punishment for the strike, saying, “With this crime, the Zionist regime [entity] has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

