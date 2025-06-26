US Denies Role in “Israeli” Strikes, Yet Reaffirms Loyalty to the Entity

By Staff, Agencies

In a move that reveals ongoing US complicity with “Israeli” aggression, the Trump administration attempted to publicly distance itself from recent “Israeli” airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities — strikes that risk derailing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving nuclear tensions through peaceful means.

“Israel” claimed responsibility for the attacks, alleging that they targeted Iranian nuclear sites to prevent Tehran from developing atomic weapons — a claim Iran strongly denies, maintaining that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes.

The strikes come just as the US is preparing for a new round of talks with Iran in Oman, aimed at de-escalating the situation.

Secretary of State and “National Security” Adviser Marco Rubio acknowledged that the US was informed in advance of the attacks, but tried to portray them as unilateral “Israeli” actions.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he said — even as he affirmed Washington’s ongoing coordination with “Israeli” military objectives, citing Tel Aviv’s justification of “self-defense”.

Despite Rubio's attempts to downplay US involvement, President Donald Trump admitted on the same day that a strike on Iran “could very well happen,” and used confrontational language, calling for Iran to “negotiate tougher” if it wants to avoid conflict.

His administration’s stance sends a clear message: while the US may officially call for diplomacy, it continues to give cover for “Israeli” provocations.

Even as tensions escalate, the Trump administration avoided the usual reassurances that it would defend “Israel” in the event of retaliation, signaling an internal split between its desire for diplomatic progress and the traditional line of automatic support for “Israeli” military actions.

However, the deeper reality remains: despite attempts to publicly distance itself from the attacks, Washington remains the primary sponsor and protector of the “Israeli” entity — a fact underscored by its repeated refusal to hold Tel Aviv accountable, even as its provocations threaten regional stability and risk drawing the US into a broader conflict.

While Washington claims to seek diplomacy, its actions — from shielding “Israeli” aggression to imposing unjust pressure on Iran — tell another story. Iran, under growing threats, continues to assert its right to sovereignty, security and peaceful technological advancement, even as it faces mounting pressure from a deeply biased international order.