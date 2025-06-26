Iranian Gov’t: Start of War with Iran Playing with Lion’s Tail

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration has issued a statement after the “Israeli” aggression on Iran, warning that the start of war with Iran is a reckless move.

In the statement, the Iranian government said that "Starting a war with Iran is playing with the lion's tail. The cowardly last night's operation at the time the diplomatic process on the Iranian nuclear issue is a sign of this regime's fear of Iran's power to convince the world that although we Iranians have never started any war in the past two hundred years, we have not hesitated in defending our homeland nor we will."

“’Israel's’ attack on Iran's sacred skies and the cowardly assassination of Iranian generals proved that this entity is inherently terrorist, and shedding the blood of the Iranian people showed that Tel Aviv’s claim to distinguish between the Iranian nation and government in its terrorist attacks is a big lie,” the statement read.

The statement further read that the Zionist entity only understands the language of force, adding that Iran will take revenge for the blood of each one of its martyrs on the “Israeli” entity.