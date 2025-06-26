Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Calls for UNSC Meeting after “Israeli” Aggression
folder_openIran access_time 13 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian mission at the United Nations has called for an urgent Security Council meeting after "Israel" conducted airstrikes on some Iranian nuclear sites and civilian areas early on Friday.

In a letter to the UNSC, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations also underscored that Iran has a legitimate right to defend itself and respond to the "Israeli" aggression after the "Israeli" entity struck dozens of militaries, nuclear and civilian targets across Iran early on Friday.

Iran also called for an UNSC emergency meeting to condemn "Israel's" attack on nuclear facilities and the assassination of military officials.

The Iranian mission also emphasized that the "Israeli" entity's aggression amounted to a "declaration of war against Iran", stressing that Tehran reserved its right to legitimate defense.

