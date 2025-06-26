- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Not to Consider Any Redline in Responding to “Israel”
folder_openIran access_time 13 days ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces announced that no limitation remains for responding to the "Israeli" occupying entity's Friday attacks on Iran.
The remarks were made in the second statement released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces offered condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian civilians, military commanders, and nuclear scientists due to the "Israeli" attacks that were conducted against Iranian soil early on Friday.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces stressed that now that the terrorist Zionist occupying entity has crossed all red lines, no limitation remains for responding to this crime.
Comments
- Related News