Hezbollah Condemns “Israeli”-US Aggression: A Threat to Regional Stability, Defiance of Int’l Norms
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah vehemently condemns the recent “Israeli” aggression against Iran, labeling it a dangerous escalation backed by the US, threatening regional stability.
The statement highlights Iran’s restraint, criticizes US complicity, and pledges solidarity with Iran, affirming that such attacks will only strengthen Iran’s resolve and resilience.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Hezbollah strongly condemns the brutal “Israeli” aggression targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing it as a severe escalation in the ongoing lawlessness of the Zionist entity, fully backed and sponsored by the United States. Hezbollah emphasizes that this enemy disregards all logic and laws and only understands the language of killing, fire, and destruction. It is recklessly committing dangerous acts and adventures that threaten to ignite the entire region, serving its aggressive ambitions and attempting to save itself from internal crises.
All efforts made recently to maintain stability and security in the region have been shattered and aborted by the “Israeli” government, exposing regional and international security to grave risks that could lead to disastrous consequences. The peoples and states of the region must realize that if this aggression is not met with rejection, condemnation and solidarity with Iran and its people, this criminal entity will grow more aggressive and tyrannical, reinforcing American-Israeli hegemonic projects in the region and harming the interests and wealth of its peoples.
Throughout the past period, the Islamic Republic has exercised restraint, avoiding falling into Israeli provocations and aggression, and has responded positively to all international initiatives aimed at defusing the crisis, steadfast in its legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy to ensure progress, development and welfare for its people.
The “Israeli” enemy has crossed all red lines, mistakenly believing it can change the balance of power. However, it will find that the great Iranian people will only grow more determined to uphold their legitimate rights and defend their freedom, dignity and independence with strength.
Hezbollah affirms that this aggression would not have occurred without direct American approval, coordination, and cover, from which Washington now seeks to distance itself to avoid repercussions. Expressing full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran—its leadership and people—against this serious attack, Hezbollah stresses that such assaults will not weaken Iran but will instead strengthen its resilience and resolve to defend its sovereignty and security.
Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences to Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian president and government, the Revolutionary Guard leadership and the dear Iranian people for the righteous martyrs who fell in this treacherous aggression. They pray to God to bless them with vast mercy and affirm that these pure bloods will bring ruin upon the criminal entity, God willing.
Friday, June 13, 2025
17 Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH