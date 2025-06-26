Hezbollah Condemns “Israeli”-US Aggression: A Threat to Regional Stability, Defiance of Int’l Norms

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah vehemently condemns the recent “Israeli” aggression against Iran, labeling it a dangerous escalation backed by the US, threatening regional stability.

The statement highlights Iran’s restraint, criticizes US complicity, and pledges solidarity with Iran, affirming that such attacks will only strengthen Iran’s resolve and resilience.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: