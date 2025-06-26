Gold Hits Nearly Two-Month High as Middle East Tensions Spur Safe-Haven Demand

By Staff, Agencies

Gold prices climbed on Friday to their highest levels in nearly two months, and were on track for a weekly gain, after "Israeli" strikes on Iran drove investors toward safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 1.2% at $3,423.30 an ounce, as of 0544 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 22 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained more than 3.4% so far this week.

US gold futures gained 1.2% to $3,444.50.

Geopolitical tensions escalated after "Israel" targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, as tensions mounted over US efforts to halt Iran's production of atomic bomb materials.

"This latest spike in hostilities in the Middle East has taken the focus off trade negotiations for now, with investors making a play towards safe-haven assets in response," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

"Israel" declared a state of emergency, citing expected missile and drone strikes from Tehran, and the US military is preparing for various contingencies in the Middle East, including potential assistance with evacuating American civilians, a US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"Gold surged past resistance around $3,400 on news of the airstrikes, and further upside could be in-store should the escalation continue," Waterer said.

Traders are now expecting a Federal Reserve interest rate cut of 55 basis points by the year-end, starting in September rather than October as previously anticipated.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% at $36.25 per ounce, platinum lost 1% at $1,282.55 and palladium shed 0.5% to $1,050.61. All three metals were set for weekly gains.