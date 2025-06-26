- Home
Sheikh Qassem: US-Backed “Israeli” Aggression on Iran Is A Criminal Act That Will Ignite Regional Backlash
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem condemned the “Israeli” entity’s brutal aggression on Iran, supported by the US, as an attempt to silence support for Palestine and destabilize the region.
His Eminence emphasizes Iran’s resilience and leadership as a model of dignity and resistance.
Below is the statement:
In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
We firmly and unequivocally condemn the grave and criminal aggression carried out by the “Israeli” entity against the Islamic Republic of Iran, an act fully supported by the American administration.
This aggression has no legitimate justification except the attempt to silence the voice of truth that stands firmly with the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza — their dignity, their just cause for the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds [Jerusalem] — as well as the resistance in Lebanon and across the region. Such an attack is a blatant provocation that will have profound repercussions for regional stability and will not go unanswered or unpunished.
The Islamic Republic of Iran remains a beacon of freedom, dignity, and honor — an unwavering and authentic model of resistance and solidarity with the oppressed and honorable peoples of our region and the world.
The “Israeli” enemy, alongside the United States, will not succeed in undermining Iran’s sovereign choices, nor will they diminish its pivotal regional and global role. On the contrary, this brutal and reckless act will only strengthen Iran’s resolve, pride, and steadfastness. The “Israeli” entity will come to regret its savagery and barbarity.
We extend our deepest condolences and highest respect to our Leader and Guardian, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and to the noble and resilient Iranian people, on the martyrdom of the senior commanders — Chief of the General Staff and Commander of the Armed Forces, Martyr Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Martyr Major General Hossein Salami — along with their companions and the martyred nuclear scientists. Their pure blood will not be in vain; rather, it will fuel the continued strength and momentum of the Islamic Republic and the unwavering determination of the great Iranian nation.
At Hezbollah — in our Islamic Resistance and among our striving people — we remain firmly committed to our path and our resistance. We stand in full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in its rights, its positions, and in every measure it undertakes to defend its sovereignty and strategic choices.
The criminal “Israeli” entity and its tyrannical sponsor, the United States, will reap nothing from this aggression but disgrace, shame and ultimate defeat.
Friday, 13 June 2025
17 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH
