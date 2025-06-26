Sheikh Qassem: US-Backed “Israeli” Aggression on Iran Is A Criminal Act That Will Ignite Regional Backlash

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem condemned the “Israeli” entity’s brutal aggression on Iran, supported by the US, as an attempt to silence support for Palestine and destabilize the region.

His Eminence emphasizes Iran’s resilience and leadership as a model of dignity and resistance.

Below is the statement: