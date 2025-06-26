Please Wait...

Sources to al-Ahed: Leader Imam Khamenei in Good Health, Unharmed

folder_openIran access_time 13 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Well-informed sources denied that the leader of the Islamic Republic Sayed Ali Khamenei has been targeted and that Iranian leaders have lost connection with him.


Earlier on Friday, "Israeli" channel 12 claimed that Imam Khamenei has been targeted and injured. Other enemy media outlets circulated a photo of what seems to be a fancy hall or meeting room and claimed that his residence was targeted by "Israeli" strikes. 


Well-informed Iranian sources assured to al-Ahed that these are mere lies as part of the psych-ops the "Israeli" enemy is carrying out.

Iran zionist agression health condition ImamKhamenei

