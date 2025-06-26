Please Wait...

Ashoura 2025

 

Mousavi, Pakpour Fill in Senior Generals’ Posts in Iran

folder_openIran access_time 13 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has appointed the former Army commander as the new chief of the staff of the Iranian armed forces and General Mohammad Pakpour as the new IRG chief.

At the order of the commander-in-chief of all Iranian armed forces, Imam Khamenei, the former Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi became the new Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces after the former chief of staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri was martyred earlier today in an airstrike by the Zionist entity of "Israel" early on Friday.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also appointed Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, the former Commander of IRG Ground Forces, as the new commander-in-chief of the IRG after former commander Major General Hossein Salami was martyred in the "Israeli" aggression earlier on Friday.

Moreover, following the martyrdom of Major general Gholam Ali Rashid, the Imam Khamenei awarded the rank of Major General to Brigadier General Ali Shadmani and appointed him as the new commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Israel Iran ImamKhamenei IRG

