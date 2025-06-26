From Torah to trauma: A Satanic Child Abuse Scandal Blows Up in “Israel”

By Dr. Mathew Maavak, RT

There are crimes so profound that words fail to capture them. Last week, several survivors testified to the “Israeli” Knesset about just such a horror.

The story broke with an investigative report published by “‘Israel’ Hayom”, which unearthed a long-standing pattern of ritual sexual abuse, psychological manipulation, and spiritual desecration occurring not on the margins of society but from within its most sacred institutions. Survivors speak of torment that begins in early childhood and lasts decades, often committed under the guise of religious observance. It is not just a crime of the flesh. It is a theft of the soul.

“Israeli” children, some as young as infants, were subjected to methodical abuse masked in religious ritual. Survivors describe ceremonies invoking biblically-vilified deities, conducted by members of observant Jewish communities. As a survivor named Noga [all of the victims’ names are changed in the report] recalled: “The gods I remember are Baal Peor and Ashtoreth... our lord Peor and our lady Ashtoreth.” [Note: All these deities are categorically condemned in the Bible].

The culprits are not fringe radicals. These are individuals who keep kosher, celebrate the Sabbath, and adhere to the minutiae of Jewish law even as they engage in acts so depraved that they defy comprehension. Here is snippet from a survivor’s testimonies:

“I remember a pentagram on the floor, usually in red. When the ceremony was in the forest, the pentagram was marked with a hoe and surrounded by lit candles in a circle. The rabbi would bless…they would repetitively read Psalms, like ‘A Psalm of David, the Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.’ They told me ‘you are special, you are chosen’ and they would insert... I remember a palm branch, Hanukkah candles, a shofar.”

Some of these perpetrators are qualified to blow the shofar on Rosh Hashanah — a high privilege among observant Jews. Family members, most of whom may have once been victims themselves, are often the ones who hand over their little ones to these monsters.

Several rabbis’ names appeared repeatedly in survivor testimonies. Multiple complaints filed at different police stations across “Israel” were quickly nipped in the bud. Prosecutions leading to imprisonments are rare. Much like anywhere else on this planet. Have any elite members of the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile network – itself rumored to be a Mossad operation – been charged in any court of law? Have the victims been asked to identify the perpetrators of these wicked deeds during the trial of Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell?

A twisted safari for the elites

Ritual child sexual abuse is a twisted safari sport of sorts for the elite. It combines satanic predilections with congenital moral turpitude. It also serves as a rites de passage for entry into a very select club of global movers and shakers whose inclusivity is dependent on mutual blackmailability. They are motivated by self-preservation and the accumulation of wealth and power foremost even as they dish out copious servings of faux nationalism.

According to the Jerusalem Post, which followed up on the Hayom report, “doctors, educators, police officers, and past and present members of the Knesset were involved in these abuses.” With prominent members of the public engaging in such activities, do not expect justice to be served. Instead, expect international coordination of the most depraved kind, with the United Nations reporting an alarming rise in child trafficking worldwide. What are those entrusted to guard our borders doing? While the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency comes down hard on undocumented immigrants, the dismantling of major child trafficking networks has been sporadic at best.

Evidence – even if it amounts to thousands of files – will be swiftly buried or distorted. This was the case when US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel contradicted each other over the Epstein tapes. Elon Musk, on his part, alleged that President Donald Trump himself was “in the Epstein files.” Musk conveniently deleted the damning tweet a few days later. One cannot just open a Pandora’s Box involving the most powerful men on earth and expect things to die down.

MK-Ultra redux?

According to Rabbi Dr. Udi Furman, “ritual abuse occurs when a religious, political, or spiritual authority uses their position of power to manipulate victims’ belief systems and thereby control them.” But where does that control lead to? One only has to look up MK-Ultra.

MK-Ultra was a covert CIA program [1953–1973] designed to develop methods of mind control, interrogation resistance, and behavioral manipulation. Children were used in specific subprograms [e.g. Project Monarch, a rumored offshoot of MK-Ultra], often selected from vulnerable populations or foster systems. Sexual abuse, torture, and ritualistic elements were employed not merely for sadism, but for a purpose: to shatter the psyche of the child into dissociated identity fragments [commonly known now as Dissociative Identity Disorder, formerly Multiple Personality Disorder]. These fractured parts could allegedly be programmed with distinct “roles” [e.g. messenger, spy, seductress, pimp] for use in espionage, blackmail, or other covert operations. This is how the Ghislaine Maxwells of this world are forged.

The core idea was that through trauma-induced dissociation, an abuser could gain unprecedented access to the mind – sealing off traumatic memories, while implanting new behaviors or triggers without conscious awareness. Some survivors claim this created a form of “programmable human.”

Twofold crime

The goals of ritual child sex abuse are twofold: to violate the body and to distort the spiritual framework of victims. Children are indoctrinated into believing their suffering serves a divine purpose, replete with scriptural justifications.

This is spiritual abuse in its most sophisticated and perverse form. In “Israel”, the perpetrators manipulate foundational concepts in the Torah to legitimize unspeakable acts. As Noga puts it: “To achieve the great correction, one must suffer, because suffering purifies and advances redemption.” In a macabre parody of mysticism, victims are told they are instruments in a holy mission. Sexual exploitation is reframed as divine service. Trauma becomes theology.

Just what happens when child sexual abuse is perpetrated under religious pretexts? The victims end up hating God. It is hard to overstate the gravity of this spiritual wound. Just as sexual abuse damages trust in people, spiritual injury robs a child of faith. This is why Jesus Christ – the divine embodiment of salvation and forgiveness itself – decreed that it is better for monsters who perpetrate such acts to be drowned by having a millstone hung around their necks [Matthew 18:6]. One can heal a broken limb. One cannot easily heal a soul that has been taught to interpret rape as redemption.

This is also about calculated spiritual inversion. Good is called evil; suffering is called sanctity and Satan is celebrated instead of God. Sacred symbols are used to consecrate violence. Some of the ceremonies uncovered by Hayom included cross-dressing, incest, and group sexual acts within family units – all under the banner of spiritual transcendence. They blur boundaries between good and evil, between sexuality and love, and family.

Legal loopholes and enduring travesties

“Israeli” legal frameworks do address sexual abuse and human trafficking, but they are ill-equipped to prosecute spiritual abuse wrapped under religious performance. This is ostensibly the reason why survivor testimonies have not led to arrests.

In truth, this is part of a well-worn pattern: the same silence that once cloaked clerical abuse across every major religion now shields elite institutions, where power exists to protect itself. “Israel” is arguably a global epicenter for child sexual abuse and trafficking, and has even provided sanctuary to a number of high-profile pedophiles.

Within religious communities, there is a deep impulse to preserve the illusion of sanctity at the expense of truth and justice. As Orit Sulitzeanu, head of “Israel’s” Association of Rape Crisis Centers, observed: “The conspiracy of silence within religious society often prevents exposure of severe exploitation and abuse cases.”

Over time, these debauched collusions and derelictions of justice lead to terminal moral decay. Ever wondered why some “Israeli” soldiers commit acts that defy all norms of human decency, including war crimes that are perpetrated with chilling ease? They are the products of a society where the brutalization of children is disturbingly normalized. As adults, they project the trauma and violations they once endured onto the defenseless. The abused become the abusers. And so, the cycle of violence renews itself – again and again.