Major General Mohammad Bagheri: Architect of Iran’s Defense and Martyr of Resistance
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was martyred in a June 13, 2025 “Israeli” airstrike.
He played a pivotal role in shaping Iran’s strategic doctrine and remains remembered as a defender of sovereignty and a cornerstone of regional deterrence.
