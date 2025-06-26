Please Wait...

Ashoura 2025

 

Major General Mohammad Bagheri: Architect of Iran’s Defense and Martyr of Resistance

Major General Mohammad Bagheri: Architect of Iran’s Defense and Martyr of Resistance
Infographic by Abir Qanso

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was martyred in a June 13, 2025 “Israeli” airstrike.

He played a pivotal role in shaping Iran’s strategic doctrine and remains remembered as a defender of sovereignty and a cornerstone of regional deterrence.

Israel Iran IRG

