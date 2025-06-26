Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran’s Military Commanders Vow ‘Crushing’ Response to ’Israel’

Iran access_time 13 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Minister of Defense Aziz Nasirzadeh says Israel’s "Zionist criminals should expect a crushing and regretful response” from the Iranian Armed Forces following the regime's assassination of military commanders, scientists and civilians.

“The wicked acts and crimes of the Zionist entity will undoubtedly shorten its doomed life and strengthen the national resolve and defensive and offensive power of the powerful Iran to topple this evil entity,” he said Friday.

Nasirzadeh said, “Our enemies are unaware of the fact that martyrdom inspires the warriors of Islam to be determined to destroy the cowardly enemy.”

Targeting residential homes and families, the minister said, shows “the climax of the bestial nature of the child-killing Zionist entity”.

The assassinations “certainly does not create any disruption in the will and readiness of the country's armed forces” he said, adding “we are fully prepared to support our operational forces with all means”.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani said Iran’s response to the "Israeli" aggression will be “devastating".

“The Zionists should expect to face a crushing and painful response from the armed forces of Islamic Iran,”, he said, adding "They will forever regret what they have done".

Ashtiani also issued a stark warning to the US and other supporters of the “evil” Israeli entity, saying they “should know that crossing the red lines of Islamic Iran will definitely have serious consequences in the region”.

“The insane behavior by the child-killing entitywill have grave consequences for it and its supporters, who will see what happens in the coming days.”

Iran defense minister military response zionist agression

Comments

