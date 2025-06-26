- Home
’Israel’ Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran; 78 Martyrs in Tehran
By Staff, Agencies
The "Israeli" occupation continued its cross-border aggression against Iran on Friday, launching a wave of coordinated strikes targeting multiple provinces across the country.
Iranian state media reported that one of the key targets was the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan province. The site, a cornerstone of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, has previously been the focus of "Israeli" sabotage operations.
In the northwest, a fire broke out at Tabriz Airport in East Azerbaijan Province following a direct "Israeli" strike.
Footage shared online showed smoke and flames rising from the airport, accompanied by the caption, "Tabriz Airport Now." Iranian television also reported hearing explosions in the vicinity.
Tasnim News Agency confirmed that earlier in the day, at least ten different sites in East Azerbaijan Province were struck, with the attacks resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals.
The agency described the offensive as part of a larger campaign aimed at destabilizing Iran’s critical infrastructure.
On another note, the Iranian Fars news agency reported 78 martyrs and 329 injuries as a result of the "Israeli" aggression on residential areas in Tehran.
