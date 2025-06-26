Please Wait...

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief Vows Retaliation Against ’Israeli’ Aggression in Message to Leader

By Staff, Agencies

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, sent a message to the Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, His eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In his message, Pakpour says: "I pledge, along with my fellow mujahideen, to remain loyal to the pure blood of the martyrs and to defend the Islamic Revolution and the proud Iranian people."

He added: "The crime committed today by the Zionist entity through its aggression against Iran's national security and territorial integrity will not go unanswered."

The top Commander continued by saying that "the gates of Hell will soon open upon this child-killing entity."

In his message to Imam Khamenei, Pakpour stated that "under your wise and resolute leadership, and with the courage of our comrades in the armed forces, we will lead the entity to a painful and dark fate."

