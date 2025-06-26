At UNSC Session, Iran Accuses US of Complicity in ’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, issued a stark warning that an "Israeli" attack on Iranian nuclear facilities presents a catastrophic threat with potential consequences for the entire region.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session, Iravani stated that the "Israeli" aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities threatens to trigger a catastrophe with regional repercussions.

He pointed out that "Israel's" attack on Iran aims to undermine nuclear talks, sabotage diplomatic efforts, and drag the region into a broader conflict.

Iravani further accused the United States of being complicit by supporting and enabling crimes, asserting that Washington "shares responsibility".

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], reported to the Security Council that the above-ground experimental enrichment facility at the Natanz site had been destroyed during the "Israeli" attack, citing the Iranian authorities.

He also noted that Iranian authorities informed the agency about attacks on two other facilities; the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and a site in Isfahan.

Grossi said that at this moment, his agency lacks sufficient information, except for indications of military activity around these two facilities.

For his part, Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya expressed condolences to Iran and condemned the "Israeli" attack as unprovoked and dangerous, warning it could lead to nuclear contamination.

Nebenzya accused "Israel" of seeking to derail Tehran's nuclear talks with Washington and blamed Western countries for inciting unjustified hostility toward Iran.

He stated that the United States is responsible for the current escalation due to its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and undue influence on IAEA reports.

The Russian diplomat also emphasized that the UK allowed "Israeli" warplanes to operate from a military base in Cyprus, further affirming that Russia remains committed to de-escalation.

Similarly, China's representative, Fu Cong, condemned the "Israeli" violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for an immediate end to all "Israeli" military actions and urged peaceful resolution of disputes.

Fu reiterated China's stance against unilateral sanctions and emphasized that Iran's uranium enrichment activities are conducted legally. He also called for an end to "Israeli" aggression on Gaza and highlighted the importance of regional peace.

Meanwhile, US representative McCoy Pitt acknowledged that "Israel" took unilateral action against Iran, stressing that President Donald Trump will not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons.