Senior IRG Official: At Least 150 “Israeli” Targets Hit During Op. Truthful Promise III

By Staff, Agencies

A senior advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG], Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, said the Operation Truthful Promise III was successfully implemented by the IRG aerospace division.

Speaking to the state television early on Saturday, Vahidi said at least 150 targets were struck during the retaliatory operation against the "Israeli" entity, including several critically strategic military bases.

“These targets were successfully struck in multiple phases,” Brigadier General Vahidi, who served as Interior Minister in the Ebrahim Raisi administration, stated.

The official enumerated some of the targets as the "Nevatim" Airbase and the "Ovda" Airbase, located respectively in the north-central and extreme southern areas of the occupied territories.

“These bases housed command and control as well as electronic warfare centers, and were among the places from which the aggression against Iran had been launched,” he noted.

Vahidi identified as another major target as the entity’s "Tel Nof" Airbase near the city of "Tel Aviv".

According to the IRG commander, the entity’s ministry for war affairs and military-industrial centers were also struck during the Islamic Republic’s reprisal.

Vahidi added that the operation dealt a “major blow” to the Zionist entity, demonstrating a “heavy show of force,” and emphasized that such strikes could be repeated.

The retaliation aimed “to make them realize that they have committed a miscalculation and made a grave error.”

According to Vahidi, following the aggression, the "Israeli" entity believed it had successfully “destroyed” several of Iran’s military infrastructure centers and rendered the Islamic Republic incapable of retaliation.

However, he reiterated that this was a serious “miscalculation” on "Israel’s" part, warning, “They must now await the consequences, which have only just begun.”