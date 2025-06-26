- Home
New York Protest Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Iran, US War Funding
By Staff, Agencies
A demonstration was held in New York to denounce the "Israeli" aggression against Iran, according to reports.
Protesters reportedly called for an end to the use of taxpayers’ money to fund the war.
US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington was aware of "Israel’s" intention to carry out strikes against Iran, reiterating unwavering American support for Tel Aviv.
Earlier on Saturday, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, accused the United States of being complicit by supporting and enabling crimes, asserting that Washington "shares responsibility".
AFP also cited Iravani as saying that "Israeli" attacks on Iran have left 78 martyred and 320 injured.
